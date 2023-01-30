Dennis’ Last Dance: Stamps extend All-Star OL

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended American offensive lineman Derek Dennis.

A two-time CFL All-Star and a West Division All-Star on four occasions, Dennis had been eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

“Derek continues to play at a high level,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He’s a vital part of our success and we look forward to him playing championship football for the Calgary Stampeders in 2023.”

A season-ending leg injury wasn’t enough to deter Dennis from piling up a string of accolades in 2022.

“I’m still in rehab improving daily trying to prepare myself for my best and final season,” said Dennis.

In 2022, Dennis made 14 starts at left tackle and was a division and CFL All-Star as well as Calgary’s nominee for the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award. He was part of an offensive line that allowed just 17 sacks – 12 fewer than the next-best team in that category – and helped the Stampeders lead the CFL with 135.3 rushing yards per game. The offensive line paved the way for Ka’Deem Carey to win the CFL rushing crown.

Dennis suffered his eason-ending leg injury in a Week 16 game against BC.

Dennis has played 95 career regular-season and post-season games in the CFL including 78 in three separate stints with the Stampeders. The Temple University alum was voted the league’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman in 2016 and was part of Calgary’s Grey Cup-championship squad in 2018.