Knevelling Up: Lions extend o-lineman through 2023

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed National offensive lineman David Knevel to an extension that will keep him in Black and Orange through the 2023 season. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 14.

Knevel remains with the Lions after labrum repair surgery on his shoulder kept him out of action for all of 2022.

“It was very hard to not be out there with my teammates but it says a lot that the organization has faith in me to get back on the field,” said Knevel.

“Watching the way my teammates competed has given me so much motivation. I can’t wait to join them this coming season.”

The six-foot-eight, 325-pound Knevel appeared in all 14 regular season contests in 2021 and was a valuable swingman playing both guard and tackle.

The Lions selected the Brantford, Ont. native in round three (21st overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft after a solid four seasons at Nebraska where he helped the Cornhuskers boast the Big Ten’s best pass-blocking unit in 2016 and was a three-time Nebraska Scholar-Athlete honour roll selection.

Knevel was the first Cornhuskers’ Canadian signee since Patrick Kabongo in 1999.