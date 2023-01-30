Women in Football program presented by KPMG returns

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and KPMG LLP (KPMG) are proud to announce the return of the Women in Football Program. Now in its second year, the four-week development program will see one woman join the football operations department of each of the league’s nine member clubs. Interested individuals are invited to apply HERE prior to the deadline on February 12.

“We’re excited to work with our partners at KPMG to continue building the foundations for change in Canadian football,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“Last year was a significant step forward and we’re proud of the progress we made through this important initiative. However, there’s more to learn and much more to do. This program represents growth, but we’re still at the beginning of this journey to make our great game more diverse and inclusive.”

In advance and during training camp from May 14 to June 3, one program participant will join each team to gain invaluable knowledge and practical experience in working in professional football. The development program was created with the help of resources provided by the CFL’s Employer Partner, the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion.

The Women in Football Program has been made possible through the support of presenting partner KPMG. In addition, KPMG will offer participants additional business-related mentorship and development opportunities outside of the game.

“KPMG is committed to empowering women in football, in business and in our communities,” said Ruth Todd, Managing Partner – Regions East at KPMG in Canada. “This program is an investment in the future of Canada. Together with the CFL, we aim to uplift women and to provide them with meaningful opportunities to be heard and to contribute to our growth as a country.”

The program’s first year saw two participants hired full-time with their respective clubs. Elisha Torraville joined the Edmonton Elks as Manager of Football Operations and Paige Ottaviano became the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ Manager, Grey Cup Festival and Events.

Each CFL Club will be tasked with creating a personalized program based on the goals of the participant and the organization. Participant experiences may differ. Previous program participants are ineligible to return.

Please apply HERE for the Women in Football Program presented by KPMG. The deadline is February 12. The program’s 2023 cohort will be announced in late March.