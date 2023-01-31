Argos sign American DB Devin Hafford

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive back Devin Hafford, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hafford, 24, had two stints with the New England Patriots in 2022 after originally being signed by the NFL team in May. The six-foot-one, 210-pound defensive back spent six seasons at Tarleton State (2016-2021) in Texas where over the course of 56 games the Texas native compiled 243 tackles, 11.5 for loss, 12 interceptions, two of which were returned for touchdowns, one forced fumble and four fumble recoveries.

Hafford was the WAC Defensive Player of the Year in 2021 after six interceptions, two fumble recoveries, seven pass breakups and 50 tackles across 11 games. His eight takeaways were tied for third most across all of NCAA Division I and his six interceptions ranked tied for fourth in 2021. Hafford joins his former teammate QB Ben Holmes on the Argos, who also attended Tarleton State.