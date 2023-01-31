Banks On It: Lions extend defensive lineman

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed American defensive lineman Josh Banks to a two-year contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Banks was eligible to become a free agent on February 14.

“It’s very exciting to earn the chance to build on what we started last season,” said Banks.

“I’m grateful to this franchise for giving me the opportunity to continue my pro career and to our coaching staff that has done a great job putting us in the position to succeed.”

The ‘Night Train’ will enter his third season with the Lions after a productive 2022 campaign where he recorded 15 defensive tackles in 16 regular season games before adding four defensive stops in two playoff contests.

The reliable run-stopper made the team after a solid 2021 training camp and would go on to rack up 15 defensive tackles while suiting up in all 14 regular season games in his first CFL campaign.

Prior to moving north, the native of North Carolina spent two seasons (2017-18) on the New York Giants practice squad.

Banks suited up in 43 games at Wake Forest from 2012-16 and recorded 107 defensive tackles, 17.5 tackles for a loss, five sacks, one interception and a defensive touchdown. Banks also added a pair of sacks in the Demon Deacons’ 2016 Military Bowl victory over Temple.