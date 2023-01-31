Riders release D-lineman A.C. Leonard

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have parted ways with defensive lineman A.C. Leonard. The team announced his release on its Twitter account on Tuesday afternoon.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American defensive lineman A.C. Leonard. The Club wishes to thank A.C. for his contributions to the team over his five seasons in Green and White. pic.twitter.com/ddbIG3TxfR — Saskatchewan Roughriders (@sskroughriders) January 31, 2023

Leonard, 31, has spent five of his seven CFL seasons with the Roughriders. In 2022 he had 33 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble in 13 games for the Riders and was coming off of a career-high 11 sacks in the 2021 season. In 97 career games, Leonard has 234 tackles, 39 sacks, an interception and six forced fumbles.

The six-foot-two, 250-pound d-lineman actually came into the league with the BC Lions in 2015 as a receiver. He’s since established himself as a defensive presence in the league. An East Division All-Star in 2018 with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, Leonard should have no shortage of suitors upon his release from the Riders.