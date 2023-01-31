Riders sign former Ole Miss DB Kendarius Webster

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Kendarius Webster.

Webster (five-foot-11, 202 pounds) was selected by the New England Patriots in the seventh round, 252nd overall, of the 2019 NFL Draft. He was claimed off waivers by the Miami Dolphins to begin the 2019 season.

We're down with Webster! 🤘

Ole Miss DB Kendarius joins the Rider roster!

The 26-year-old saw action in eight games for the Dolphins, recording 19 tackles and one pass knockdown. In 2020, he appeared in nine games for the San Francisco 49ers, logging six tackles and one forced fumble. The Georgia native also spent time on the New York Jets’ practice squad in 2021.

Webster played five collegiate seasons (2014-2018) at Ole Miss. In 47 games, the former Rebel registered 122 tackles, five-and-a-half tackles for loss, three interceptions, and 20 pass knockdowns.