Ticats extend National FB Myles Manalo

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed National fullback Myles Manalo to a contract extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Manalo was set to become a free agent on February 14.

Manalo, 23, dressed in three games last season, registering two special teams tackles. The six-foot-two, 230-pound native of Burlington, Ontario saw time at both linebacker and fullback after making the switch to the offensive side of the ball part way through the season.

The Western University product has suited up in 12 regular seasons over his two seasons with the Tiger-Cats (2021-22) after originally being selected by the club in the sixth round, 54th overall, of the 2021 CFL Draft.

Manalo played 21 games over two seasons at Western University (2017, ’19), registering 70 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, one interception and two pass breakups. He helped Western capture the 2017 Vanier Cup at Tim Hortons Field.