REDBLACKS extend DBs Dandridge, Webb through ’23

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS have extended the contracts of American defensive backs Brandin Dandridge and Damon Webb through the 2023 season.

Dandridge, 26, has appeared with the REDBLACKS through the 2019, 2021 and 2022 seasons. After a breakout 2021 campaign, he spent time with the NFL’s Kansas City Chiefs in 2022, before returning to Ottawa. In six appearances in 2022 the Lee’s Summit, MO native posted a career high 14 tackles and two forced fumbles, one of which he ran back for his first CFL touchdown.

Webb, 27, began the 2022 CFL season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, appearing in two games before joining the REDBLACKS. The Detroit, MI native played in nine games with Ottawa, recording a career-high 35 tackles altogether and an interception against the Toronto Argonauts in Week 14.