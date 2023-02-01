Staying in the Nest: Worthy extends with Alouettes

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed American returner Chandler Worthy to a two-year deal, the team announced on Wednesday. Worthy was set to become a free agent on February 14.

Worthy played 15 games with the Alouettes in 2022. On 47 punt returns, the former Troy University Trojan amassed 547 yards, maintaining an excellent 11.6 yards average per run.

The Griffin, GA native excelled with two touchdowns on 51 kickoffs, earning 1.220 yards and maintaining a 23.9-yard average per return. On June 23, he helped the Alouettes defeat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 37-13 as he returned a kickoff for 88 yards to the end zone for a touchdown.

From 2017 to 2021, the 29-year-old played for the Toronto Argonauts.

“I know Chandler well, having played him a few times and I can confirm that we have an electrifying player on our hands,” said Alouettes head coach Jason Maas. “With one play, he can change the outcome of a game. Opposing teams have to be ready when he is on the field.”

The Alouettes also added American wide receiver Keshunn Abram. Abram played three seasons with the Kent University Golden Flashes from 2019 to 2021. In 26 games, the Southaven, Miss. native caught 57 balls for 835 yards and five majors.

The 23-year-old began his collegiate career with Northwest Mississippi Community College in 2017. In 21 games, he recorded 371 yards on 23 receptions and one touchdown. In 2021, he spent time with the New York Jets organization.