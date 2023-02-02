Follow CFL

Transactions February 2, 2023

Ticats release running back Don Jackson

Chris Tanoyue/CFL.ca

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have released American running back Don Jackson, the team announced on Thursday.

“It’s time to move on to my next chapter,” Jackson wrote in a tweet on Thursday. “Thank you Hamilton! Thank you Calgary! Thank you Canada!”

Jackson, 29, played 14 games, including 12 starts, over two seasons with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2021-22), registering 544 yards on 122 carries and two rushing touchdowns.

The five-foot-10, 205-pound native of Sacramento, California has suited up in 34 games over his four seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Tiger-Cats and Calgary Stampeders (2018-19) totalling 1,174 rushing yards on 340 carries and seven rushing touchdowns.

