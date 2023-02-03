Running It Back: Bombers sign Grant to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — One of the CFL’s top return threats is staying at home.

Janarion Grant has signed a one-year contract extension with the Blue Bombers, the team announced on Friday. Grant was set to become a free agent on February 14 and is the 15th-ranked player in CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents list.

Grant, who turned 29 on the day of the 109th Grey Cup (Nov. 20), was an integral part of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ attack. A member of the club’s 2019 and 2021 Grey Cup-winning rosters, Grant grew into a consistent threat in the return game, leading the team in punt and kickoff return yards each of the last three seasons.

In 2022, the five-foot-nine, 160-pound Fort Trilby, FL product took 63 punts back for 817 yards (an average of 13 yards) and two touchdowns. He also took 31 kickoffs back for 782 yards and a touchdown. Both were league bests.

Grant was at his most lethal in the playoffs. His 92-yard punt return touchdown in the Western Final was a key component of the Bombers’ win over the BC Lions. In the Grey Cup, he made history with a record-setting 102-yard punt return TD against the Toronto Argonauts.

A West Division and CFL All-Star for the first time in his career last season, Grant is the type of special teams difference maker that every team is looking for.