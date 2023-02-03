Gittens It Done: Argos ink Kurleigh Gittens Jr. through ’25

TORONTO — One of the top Nationals in the game is staying with the Toronto Argonauts.

Kurleigh Gittens Jr. has signed a three-year extension with the Argos, keeping him with the only team he’s known in the CFL through 2025.

Gittens is the 10th-ranked player in CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents list and the third-highest ranked Canadian in the list.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Ferguson: Ranking the top pending Canadian free agents

An Ottawa product that played his U SPORTS football at Wilfrid Laurier, Gittens broke the 1,000 receiving yard mark for the first time in his career in 2022, with 1,101 yards. He added a career-best five touchdowns and was the leading receiver on the Grey Cup champion Argos.

His 81 receptions were fifth best in the CFL and he led the league in yards after catch (483), en route to being named a CFL All-Star for the first time in his career.

He was Toronto’s nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian for the second season in a row and was the East Division nominee for the award in 2022 as well, after leading all Canadian pass catchers in receiving yards last season.

Gittens led the Double Blue in every major receiving category in 2022, had three 100-yard games including a career high 161 at Ottawa in September, and a 9-97-1 line in the Argos’ Eastern Final win over Montreal.

The third-round draft pick of the Boatmen in 2019 (23rd overall) has played in 44 regular season games for the club, hauling in 132 receptions for 1,716 yards and nine touchdowns.

At 25, Gittens is still a tantalizing prospect. Already performing at a high level, Gittens has tons of room to grow as a player. His best CFL days are still likely all in front of him.