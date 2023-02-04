Argos, Bede agree to one-year extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed kicker Boris Bede to contract extension that keeps him in Toronto through 2023, the team announced on Saturday. Bede was set to become a free agent on February 14.

Bede, 33, converted a career-high 43 field goals in 2022, his second season with the Argos and added three more during a Grey Cup victory in late November.

The kicker who was born in France but went to school at Laval, kicked a career-long 56-yard field goal in August, which was also the second longest field goal in Double Blue history. Bede also added his name to Toronto’s record books in 2022 with a 100-yard kickoff, which he accomplished twice last season. The league’s all-time leader in kickoff average once again led the league in that very category with a 68.7-yard average.

The six-foot-four, 225-pound kicker is a seven-year CFL veteran and two-time East Division All-Star after spending 2015-2019 with the Montreal Alouettes and has booted 212 field goals through the uprights in 111 regular-season games.