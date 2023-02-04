Follow CFL

2023 Free Agency February 4, 2023

Argos extend Wynton McManis through ’23

TORONTO — Wynton McManis‘ game-changing abilities will remain with the Toronto Argonauts, as the linebacker has signed a one-year extension with the team.

McManis is the ninth-ranked player in CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents list.

The 28-year-old was in the midst of making a case for Most Outstanding Defensive Player consideration in 2022, before he went down with an injury. He had 88 tackles last season along with three sacks, two interceptions and a touchdown; all of those were career-bests.

The Memphis native’s 88 tackles ranked sixth in the league and were a career high, as were his three sacks and two picks. McManis was the Argos’ nominee for Most Outstanding Defensive Player. The four-year CFL veteran has compiled 192 defensive tackles, 48 special teams tackles, seven sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles and one interception in 57 regular season games between Calgary (2017-2019) and Toronto.

The highlight of McManis’ season might have come in Wolfville, N.S. at the Touchdown Atlantic Game. His fourth-quarter pick six on Cody Fajardo gave the Argos a much-needed win and added some resiliency to a team that was building toward its eventual Grey Cup championship run.

As he heads into the 2023 season, McManis could just be scratching the surface of his talent.

