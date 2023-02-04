Riders sign defensive lineman Pete Robertson to extension

REGINA– The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed defensive lineman Pete Robertson to a contract extension, the team announced on Saturday. Robertson was set to become a free agent on February 14.

Robertson (6’2-243) will remain in Riderville after another strong season on the field in 2022. A disruptive force on the defensive line, the Longview, Texas native played 14 games last season, and finished tied for fourth in the CFL with nine sacks, despite missing four games due to injury. He also tallied 21 defensive tackles, one interception, one pass knockdown, one tackle for loss and a league-best five forced fumbles.

Initially, signed in February of 2020, Robertson suited up for his first CFL game on August 6, 2021 and went on to play 11 games, registering 10 defensive tackles, two special teams tackles and five sacks. He added another six defensive tackles, three special teams tackles and one quarterback sack in the post-season.

Prior to the Roughriders, Robertson spent time with the Seattle Seahawks, Arizona Cardinals and Washington Commanders, playing in six regular season games and earning four tackles.

Collegiately, Robertson played 52 games over five seasons at Texas Tech (2011-15) and made 227 career tackles, 22 sacks, 39.5 tackles for a loss, two interceptions, one touchdown, eight pass knockdowns, seven forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. As a junior he was named All-Big 12 second team and AP All-Big 12 first team after tallying 81 tackles, 13 sacks, 15.5 tackles for a loss, seven quarterback hurries, three forced fumbles, three pass breakups and a fumble recovery. His 13 sacks ranked first in the Big 12 Conference and sixth in the country.