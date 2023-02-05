Argonauts sign WR DaVaris Daniels to extension

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts continued their busy weekend on Sunday afternoon, announcing that receiver DaVaris Daniels has signed a contract extension. Daniels was set to become a free agent on February 14.

Daniels, 30, played 16 games for the Grey Cup champions in 2022, catching a career-high 61 passes for 860 yards and four touchdowns. The Notre Dame alum had six catches for 108 yards and one touchdown in the Eastern Final and seven catches for 58 yards in the Grey Cup.

After signing with Toronto during free agency in February of 2020, Daniels has tallied 112 receptions for 1,457 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons with the Boatmen. The Illinois native spent his first three seasons (2016-2018) in the CFL with Calgary where he won Most Outstanding Rookie after a 51-885-9 campaign in 2016 and lifted his first Grey Cup in 2018.

The six-foot-one, 203-pound pass-catcher spent 2019 with Edmonton and for his CFL career has amassed 314 receptions for 4,570 yards and 30 touchdowns.