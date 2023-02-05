Argos extend DB DaShaun Amos

- News
- Video
- Schedule
- Standings
- Stats
- Players
- Tickets
- Shop
- CFL GameZone
- Free Agency
- Forums
Follow CFL
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
© 2023 CFL. All rights reserved.
TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended American defensive back DaShaun Amos.
The 28-year-old played 17 games in 2022, his first season in Toronto and recorded a career-high 49 defensive tackles and four interceptions helping the Double Blue win the 109th Grey Cup.
RELATED
» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker
» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents
» Free Agency: Negotiation window opens Feb. 5
» Gettins It Done: Argos extend Kurleigh Gittens Jr. through 2025
» Report: Bethel-Thompson to play in 2023
The six-foot, 188-pound DB from Virginia spent 2018-2021 with the Calgary Stampeders, becoming a West Division All-Star in 2019 and lifting his first Grey Cup in 2018. Over the course of 49 regular-season games, the East Carolina alum has totaled 128 defensive tackles, nine interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown.