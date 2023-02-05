Argos extend DB DaShaun Amos

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended American defensive back DaShaun Amos.

The 28-year-old played 17 games in 2022, his first season in Toronto and recorded a career-high 49 defensive tackles and four interceptions helping the Double Blue win the 109th Grey Cup.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Free Agency: Negotiation window opens Feb. 5

» Gettins It Done: Argos extend Kurleigh Gittens Jr. through 2025

» Report: Bethel-Thompson to play in 2023

The six-foot, 188-pound DB from Virginia spent 2018-2021 with the Calgary Stampeders, becoming a West Division All-Star in 2019 and lifting his first Grey Cup in 2018. Over the course of 49 regular-season games, the East Carolina alum has totaled 128 defensive tackles, nine interceptions, one forced fumble and one touchdown.