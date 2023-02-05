Staying Home: Demski signs three-year extension with Bombers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed receiver Nic Demski to a three-year contract extension, keeping him in Blue and Gold through 2025. Demski was set to become a free agent on February 14 and was ranked No. 6 on CFL.ca’s Top 30 Pending Free Agents list.

A born-and-bred Winnipegger and product of the University of Manitoba, Demski (5-11, 216) will be entering his fifth season with the Blue Bombers in 2023 after beginning his Canadian Football League career in 2015 as a first-round draft pick with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

He first signed with Winnipeg as a free agent in 2018 and is coming off a 2022 season in which he set career bests despite missing five games. Demski finished ’22 with 64 receptions for 772 yards and 10 touchdowns – all the best numbers in his career – and in the process was named the Blue Bombers Most Outstanding Canadian Player for a second straight season and was also selected to the West Division All-Star Team.

In his four seasons with the Blue Bombers, Demski has 215 receptions for 2,523 yards and 20 touchdowns, while adding 633 yards and four more scores along the ground.