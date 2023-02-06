Als ink Kaion Julien-Grant to two-year extension

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes have signed National wide receiver Kaion Julien-Grant to a two-year contract extension. He was eligible to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

“This is great news. We are getting a talented receiver and we are enhancing our Canadian talent,” said Alouettes’ head coach Jason Maas.

“Julien-Grant knows our team well and we look forward to seeing him on the field as a major part of our offence.”

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Ferguson: Finding the best fit for Eugene Lewis

» Chandler Worthy: ‘There is still a lot of unfinished business’

Julien-Grant (six-foot-two, 212 pounds) played in all 18 games for the Alouettes in 2022. He gained 517 yards on 36 catches and scored three majors. Last June, he caught a career-high 70-yard touchdown in a victory againt the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In the playoffs, he caught six passes for 46 yards.

The St. Francis Xavier X-Men alum has played three seasons in the CFL and has 658 yards on 45 receptions in 40 games. The 26-year-old will be entering his fourth season with the Alouettes in 2023 after being the team’s second-round draft pick in 2019.