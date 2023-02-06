Depth Move: Shiltz sticks with Ticats

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats secured some quarterback depth on Monday by signing Matthew Shiltz to an extension. The 3o-year-old was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

Shiltz suited up in 17 regular season games and one playoff game with four starts for the Tiger-Cats in 2022, completing 85 of 119 pass attempts for 935 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

Shiltz has re-upped with the Tiger-Cats after the team signed Bo Levi Mitchell on Jan. 24.

The six-foot-two, 205-pound native of St. Charles, IL added 152 yards on 28 carries with one rushing touchdown last season.

The Butler University product has played 67 games, with nine starts over his five seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2022) and Montreal Alouettes (2017-2021). Shiltz has played 29 games over four seasons collegiately with the Bulldogs (2012-2015), completing 324 of 552 passes (59 per cent) for 4,042 yards with 29 passing touchdowns and 13 interceptions while adding 862 rushing yards on 175 carries and 13 rushing touchdowns.