Riders add DL Christian Albright to roster

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Christian Albright.

Albright (six-foot-two, 240 pounds) signed with the Chicago Bears as undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and spent training camp with the team.

The Georgia native played five collegiate seasons at Ball State University (2017-2021) and started 48 of 57 games played, recording 260 tackles. The disruptive defender also added 34.5 tackles for loss (151 yards), 16.5 sacks, two interceptions, 13 pass knockdowns, nine forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries.

As he entered his senior year, Albright had tallied eight of his nine career forced fumbles and was tied for second nationally among active players. He earned Second-Team All-MAC honours in 2020 and Third-Team All-MAC honours in 2018.