Stamps sign K/P Toshiki Sato, release Trumaine Washington

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed global kicker/punter Toshiki Sato and released American defensive back Trumaine Washington.

A native of Yokohama, Japan, Sato (five-foot-10, 180 pounds, 29 years old) was a second-round selection by Toronto in the 2021 Global Draft and he played one regular-season game for the Argonauts in 2021 and one pre-season contest in 2022.

In a Nov. 16, 2021, game against Edmonton, Sato punted nine times for 311 yards and one single and had two kickoffs for 116 yards. In the 2022 pre-season outing, he accounted for five points by going one-for-one on field goals and two-for-two on extra points and had a 62.7-yard average on three kickoffs. Sato spent the 2022 regular season on Toronto’s practice roster.

After playing four years at Waseda University in Tokyo, Sato suited up for IBM Big Blue in the Japanese X-League, setting a league record in 2019 with a 58-yard field goal. He then played in the Spring League, for the Austin Generals in 2019 and for the Aviators in 2020.

Washington dressed for 12 games in 2022. The University of Louisville product was scheduled to become a free agent on Feb. 14.