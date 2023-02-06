Ticats sign National RB Thomas Erlington to extension

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed National running back Sean Thomas Erlington to a contract extension, the team announced on Monday. Thomas Erlington was set to become a free agent next week.

Thomas Erlington, 30, suited up in all 18 regular season games and one playoff game for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats last season, totalling 53 carries for 371 yards and one rushing touchdown, also adding 25 receptions for 216 yards and one receiving touchdown.

The five-foot-nine, 217-pound native of Montreal, Quebec has played 62 games over five seasons in the Canadian Football League, spending the entirety of his career in Hamilton (2017-22), totalling 191 carries for 1,170 yards, six rushing touchdowns and 63 receptions for 631 yards and three receiving touchdowns.

The University of Montreal product was originally selected by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in the eighth round, 66th overall of the 2017 CFL Draft. Thomas Erlington played 28 games over four seasons collegiately at the University of Montreal (2013-16), recording 253 carries for 1,405 yards, 16 rushing touchdowns and helped the Carabins capture the Vanier Cup in 2014.