Lions add four to roster after free agent camp

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have added a quarter of players to their roster.

National fullback Dylan St. Pierre, American linebacker Robert Holt, American wide receiver Ayden Eberhardt and American offensive lineman Quinn Oseland are all freshly inked and eager to make their CFL debuts.

St. Pierre (six-foot-two, 227 pounds) joins the squad after attending last weekend’s free agent camp in Las Vegas. The Ottawa, Ont. native suited up as a receiver for his hometown Gee- Gees in U SPORTS from 2016-2022. In 33 total games, St. Pierre hauled in 45 receptions for 444 yards. He also attended the 2021 CFL National Combine before returning to school for his final year.

Eberhardt (six-foot-two, 195 pounds), a Loveland, Colorado native, suited up in 42 games at Wyoming from 2016-2021, recording 50 receptions for 764 yards and earning All-Mountain West Athletic team honours in his senior season.

Holt (six-foot-two, 225 pounds) attended Portland State from 2018-2022, suiting up in 34 games and registering 77 total tackles along with two interceptions. In September 2022 of his senior season, the Sacramento native racked up a career-high eight tackles against Montana.

A Springfield, IL native, Oseland (six-foot-six, 305 pounds) redshirted his first season then played in 13 games at Minnesota from 2016-2018. A two-time Academic All-Big Ten recipient, Oseland was also named to the program’s “All Hair” team in 2017 and 2018. He then transferred to San Jose State for his senior season.