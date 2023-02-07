Follow CFL

February 7, 2023

REDBLACKS extend DL Praise Martin-Oguike

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA – The Ottawa REDBLACKS have extended American defensive lineman Praise Martin-Oguike through the 2023 CFL season. He was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

Martin-Oguike, 29, appeared in his second CFL season in 2022, both of which have been with the REDBLACKS. A product of Abia State, Nigeria who grew up in Woodbridge, New Jersey, Martin-Oguike was limited to nine games by injury this season but still recorded 12 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble.

Following stints with the NFL’s Miami Dolphins and Arizona Cardinals as well as with the XFL’s Seattle Dragons and the Blues of The Spring League, Martin-Oguike signed with the REDBLACKS on June 4, 2021.

