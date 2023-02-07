Report: Trevor Harris to sign with Riders in free agency

TORONTO — Trevor Harris could be the next starting quarterback for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

TSN’s Farhan Lalji is reporting that it’s believed the 36-year-old will join the Riders on Feb. 14 when the free agent market opens at noon ET.

Teams have been able to openly communicate with pending free agents since Sunday, when the Free Agency negotiation window opened.

It is believed that Trevor Harris will sign with the #Riders when free agency opens on Feb 14. I’m told Sask offered him a 2 year deal. @CFLonTSN pic.twitter.com/LvTPiXRnLA — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) February 7, 2023

Harris assumed starting duties with the Alouettes in Week 3 of the 2022 season and helped the Alouettes to a 9-9 finish, with the team reaching its first Eastern Final since 2014. He made 331-462 passes last season for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions. Harris was the league’s third-leading passer and threw the third-most touchdowns in 2022.

The Roughriders would be Harris’ fifth CFL club. He started his career with Toronto in 2012, moved to Ottawa in 2016, to Edmonton in 2019 and was traded to Montreal in 2021, before re-signing with the team in 2022. He’s thrown for 28,610 yards in his career and has been a part of Grey Cup teams in Toronto (2012) and Ottawa (2016).