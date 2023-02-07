Securian Canada, CFL announce multi-year partnership

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and Securian Canada, a leading insurance provider of innovative, life-ready insurance solutions in Canada, have announced a multi-year partnership. This makes Securian Canada the official life insurance partner of the CFL.

“As we continue accelerating our footprint in Canada, we are honoured to partner with one of the most beloved Canadian-led sports leagues that brings Canadians, and their families, together,” said Nigel Branker, Chief Executive Officer, Securian Canada.

In addition, the CFL and Securian Canada are pleased to launch CFL’s Diversity in Football program on February 10th. Originally launched in 2022, the program opens the door for Canadians of all diverse cultural backgrounds to join the football operations or business administration departments of each of the league’s nine member clubs during training camp. This is the first milestone in the organization’s partnership with Securian Canada.

“Our partnership and the program highlights our shared commitment to fostering change that promotes diversity, equity and inclusion for all. We are thrilled to be presenting the Diversity in Football Program alongside such impactful changemakers and look forward to all that we will accomplish together,” said Nigel Branker.

“We are excited to welcome Securian Canada to the CFL family,” said CFL Commissioner, Randy Ambrosie. “Much like the league, Securian Canada has a long history of fostering a culture of belonging and inclusion. We look forward to working with Securian Canada to grow the Diversity in Football Program and create more meaningful initiatives in support of Canadians.”

In the months ahead, Securian Canada will become a visible brand partner throughout the 2023 regular season, playoffs, and at Canada’s largest single-day sporting event – the Grey Cup championship. Securian Canada and the CFL will engage and interact with fans through unique integrated content, contests, and giveaways.

About Securian Canada

Securian Canada is here for all Canadians and their families – however they define family – because everything they do helps build secure tomorrows. Their practical, life-ready insurance and protection solutions are designed to help provide financial security, so that Canadians can spend more time making every moment count.

For over 65 years, they’ve been giving Canadians the confidence to face life’s uncertainties. Securian Canada brings together strong local roots and expertise, a North American footprint, and a global perspective – all while innovating at the speed the markets they serve expect.

Together with their U.S. parent company – Securian Financial – Securian Canada is a leading insurance provider in the Canadian Financial Institution and Association & Affinity markets. They offer insurance solutions built with genuine care – providing specialized experiences to those they serve. ​