Argos acquire Jordan Williams in trade with Lions

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have added a new piece to their defence.

The team announced on Thursday it has acquired National linebacker Jordan Williams from the BC Lions in exchange for a first round pick (ninth overall) in the 2023 CFL Draft.

Williams, 28, was selected first overall during the 2020 CFL Draft and lived up to the hype from day one, setting a new Canadian Football League record for defensive tackles in a season by a Canadian rookie with 92 in just 14 games.His performance earned him the 2021 Most Outstanding Rookie Award.

The six-foot, 232-pound linebacker, who attended the University of East Carolina, followed up his rookie campaign with a stellar sophomore season, totalling 89 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles and three forced fumbles for the Leos in 2022 as they reached the Western Final.

Over the course of four years at East Carolina (2014-2017), Williams played 45 games and recorded 252 tackles, 13 for loss, three sacks, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

“This trade affords us the luxury of moving back into the first-round in what is a deep draft,” said Lions co-GM/director of football operations Neil McEvoy.

“We thank Jordan for his solid contributions to our football team these past two seasons. Given the quality Canadian depth we’ve stockpiled onto this roster following the last couple of drafts, we felt we were in a position to part with a very good player in exchange for a higher pick.”