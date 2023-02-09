REDBLACKS’ Pruneau announces retirement

OTTAWA — Original Ottawa REDBLACK Antoine Pruneau is calling it a career. The veteran defensive back has announced his retirement after a decorated eight-year CFL career.

Pruneau was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

“Antoine Pruneau is synonymous with REDBLACKS football,” said head coach Bob Dyce.

“The passion he brought to the field was unmatched. He took great pride in wearing the “R” and it was evident in his leadership and play. I know he will bring the same energy to the next chapter of his career. We thank him and wish he and his family nothing but the best.”

A product of Laval, QC, Pruneau played his collegiate football at the University of Montreal before being drafted fourth overall by the REDBLACKS in 2014. His rookie campaign saw him record 79 total tackles, two sacks and a forced fumble, earning CFL Rookie of the Month honours for October. He helped the REDBLACKS to Grey Cup appearances in 2015 and 2018 as well as their first championship victory in 2016.

“Antoine Pruneau has shown remarkable leadership and dedication to this organization, which will be tough to replace,” said REDBLACKS general manager Shawn Burke.

“We congratulate him on a job well done, a great career and wish him all the best in what comes next. He will always be a REDBLACK.”

The 33-year-old Pruneau ends his CFL career as the REDBLACKS’ all-time leader in games played (122) and total tackles (448), to go with 10 interceptions, four sacks and four forced fumbles.

“Antoine personifies what it means to be a REDBLACK,” said OSEG CEO Mark Goudie.

“He left everything he had on the field, played through broken bones and helped bring a Grey Cup back to this city. But his contributions extended far beyond his play; he has been a leader in the community, the self-proclaimed leader of the French Mafia and a key piece in ushering along the next era of talented REDBLACKS players. Thank you, Antoine, on behalf of the REDBLACKS, OSEG and everyone who loves this game in Ottawa.”

Away from the field, Pruneau long ago cemented his status as a fan favourite in the community. From working with local university football players, to guest coaching youth football and acting as an all-around ambassador for the team in the Ottawa-Gatineau community, Pruneau’s impact will remain an unforgettable part of REDBLACKS history.