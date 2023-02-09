Stamps sign former Ticat receiver Tony Brown

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American receiver Tony Brown.

Brown, 25 attended training camp with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2022 and saw action in two pre-season games, making two catches for 25 yards. The six-foot-one, 198-pound pass catcher was re-signed by the Ticats on Aug. 10 and spent the remainder of the 2022 season on the practice roster.

In another transaction, the Stampeders have placed National fullback Tom Schnitzler on the retired list.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» Ferguson: What recent free agency extensions mean

» Nye: Surveying a quickly changing QB landscape

In 2020, Brown signed with the NFL’s Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent and also spent time with the New York Giants and Washington.

Brown played his final two college seasons at Colorado and in 23 games for the Buffaloes, he made 88 catches for 1,040 yards and six touchdowns and also had six carries for 33 yards and one major. He transferred to Colorado after two seasons (2015-2016) at Texas Tech. He played 23 games for the Red Raiders and had 26 receptions for 373 yards and one touchdown as well as one kickoff return for 15 yards.