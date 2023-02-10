CFL, Securian Canada present Diversity in Football program

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) has partnered with Securian Canada, a leading insurance provider of innovative, life-ready insurance solutions in Canada, to present the second year of its Diversity in Football Program.

The four-week development program, first launched in April 2022, will see each of the nine CFL clubs across Canada initially welcome one additional staff member from a diverse cultural background to its football operations or business administration departments. The program, which takes place between May 14 and June 3, provides the cohort of selected individuals with the chance to gain valuable experience working in professional sports.

The program was created with the help of resources provided by the league’s Employer Partner, the Canadian Centre for Diversity and Inclusion.

“As a league and as people, we believe that diversity is strength,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “We look forward to continuing to accelerate our commitment to fostering an inclusive culture for our players, staff and fans across Canada. Uplifting diverse opinions and knowledge gained from different experiences betters our great game and our country as a whole.”

As the new official life insurance partner of the CFL, Securian Canada has also been named the program’s presenting sponsor, aligning with the company’s mission of opening new avenues of support for Canadians and their families.

“We are proud to work with the CFL to underscore the tremendous importance of diversity and inclusion in our country, not only in sport, but within our communities,” said Nigel Branker, Chief Executive Officer, Securian Canada. “Our shared vision and values forged this partnership, and we could not be more excited to help talented individuals participate in this impactful development program.”

Each club will create a personalized program based on the goals of the organization and the participant. Previous program participants are ineligible to return. If you are interested in participating in the Diversity in Football Program, please apply here.

The deadline for applications is February 25. The program’s 2023 cohort will be announced in early April.

ABOUT SECURIAN CANADA

Securian Canada is here for all Canadians and their families – however they define family – because everything they do helps build secure tomorrows. Their practical, life-ready insurance and protection solutions are designed to help provide financial security, so that Canadians can spend more time making every moment count.

For over 65 years, they’ve been giving Canadians the confidence to face life’s uncertainties. Securian Canada brings together strong local roots and expertise, a North American footprint, and a global perspective – all while innovating at the speed the markets they serve expect.

Together with their U.S. parent company – Securian Financial – Securian Canada is a leading insurance provider in the Canadian Financial Institution and Association & Affinity markets. They offer insurance solutions built with genuine care – providing specialized experiences to those they serve. ​