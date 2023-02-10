Report: Harris to sign one-year extension with Argos

TORONTO — It appears that Andrew Harris will be a Toronto Argonaut for his final season in the CFL.

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the running back, who was slated to become a free agent next week, is set to sign a one-year extension with the Argos. Lalji also stated that the 2023 season will be Harris’ last.

In his first season with the Argos in 2022, Harris played in eight regular season games before being sidelined with a pectoral injury. Before the injury, he tallied 114 carries for 490 yards to go along with 23 catches for 180 yards. The 35-year-old returned in time to play in Toronto’s Eastern Final contest against the Montreal Alouettes and the 109th Grey Cup, where he won his third-straight championship.

Harris is one of the most decorated running backs in CFL history. He’s won four Grey Cup championships (’11, ’19, ’21, ’22), and has five CFL All-Star nominations (’12, ’15-’18) and six West All-Star nominations (’12, ’15-’19).

He’s won the Most Outstanding Canadian Award (’17) and was named Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian (’11, ’19) and Grey Cup Most Valuable Player (’19). He also led the league in rushing three times (’17-’19) and passed 10,000 rushing yards in Toronto’s Week 7 matchup last year, becoming the sixth player in CFL history to do so. He also became the first Canadian to hit the 10k mark.

The Winnipeg native spent the last five seasons (2016-2021) playing for his hometown Blue Bombers where he rushed for over 5,000 yards and 25 touchdowns while catching 340 passes for more than 2,500 receiving yards and another 10 majors.

The five-foot-10, 216-pounder began his CFL career with the BC Lions in 2010 and spent the first six seasons of his CFL career with the Leos (2010-2015), rushing for more than 1,000 yards twice while winning his first Grey Cup in just his second season in the league.