Ticats extend DT Ted Laurent

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have extended the contract of National defensive tackle Ted Laurent.

The 35-year-old was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

Laurent suited up in 17 regular season games and one playoff game for the Tiger-Cats in 2022, registering nine defensive tackles, one tackle for loss, two quarterback sacks, one pass knockdown and one forced fumble.

The six-foot-one, 299-pound 11-year CFL vet has played 155 games over his 11 seasons in the CFL with the Tiger-Cats (2014-2022) and Edmonton (2011-2013), registering 221 defensive tackles, 23 tackles for loss, 50 quarterback sacks, eight forced fumbles and four pass knockdowns.

“Ted is an exceptional person who offers value on the field as a force in the middle of our defence and brings a tremendous veteran presence to our locker room,” said Orlondo Steinauer, the Ticats’ president of football operations and head coach.

“We are pleased that Ted and his family have decided to stay in Hamilton.”

The University of Mississippi product is a two-time CFL All-Star (2014, 2015), a five-time East Division All-Star (2012, 2014-2018) and has been named the Tiger-Cats’ nominee for Most Outstanding Canadian on three occasions (2014, 2015, 2018).