Argos extend East All-Star A.J. Ouellette

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have extended the contract of American running back A.J. Ouellette. He was set to become a free agent on Feb. 14.

Ouellette, 27, played 13 games for the Double Blue in 2022, filling in as the lead back when Andrew Harris was injured in Week 10 and rushed for over 500 yards and two touchdowns while catching 38 passes for 350 yards and one more major.

Ouellette’s extension, paired with Friday’s report that Harris will return for the 2023 season, would ensure the Argos would have the same dangerous run game duo as they begin their Grey Cup title defence.

That performance was enough to earn the former Ohio Bobcat an East All-Star nomination in 2022. The five-foot-10, 210-pound bruising running back was one of the heroes of the 109th Grey Cup as he scored two touchdowns in the second half, propelling the Argos to the win.

The three-year CFL veteran has played 22 regular season games for Toronto and rushed for nearly 800 yards and two scores with 43 catches for 389 yards and another two touchdowns.