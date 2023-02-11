REDBLACKS part ways with LB Avery Williams

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have released American linebacker Avery Williams to pursue other opportunities.

RELATED

» Market Ready: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 pending free agents

» REDBLACKS’ Pruneau announces retirement

» REDBLACKS sign QB Nick Arbuckle to extension

The 28-year-old pending free agent has played in 59 career CFL games, all with Ottawa. Since his arrival with the REDBLACKS ahead of the 2018 season, Williams has recorded 293 defensive tackles, six sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles and a touchdown. He was named an East Division All-Star in 2021.

The REDBLACKS and OSEG would like to thank Avery for his contributions to the team both on and off the field over the last few years and wish him well in the next chapter of his career.