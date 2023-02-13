Als extend White Jr.; sign Williams; release Moore

MONTREAL — The Montreal Alouettes made a series of roster moves on Monday, just one day before the opening of the free agent market.

The team announced they have signed American receiver Reggie White Jr. to a contract extension. He was set to become a free agent on Tuesday. The team also announced the signing of American linebacker Avery Williams, who was recently released by the Ottawa REDBLACKS, and the release of American defensive lineman Mike Moore.

White Jr. hauled in 722 yards on 53 receptions in only 15 games last season, which marked his second campaign north of the border. The 26-year-old also added two touchdowns to his stats line. The Randallstown, MD native unfortunately suffered a season-ending knee injury and is expected to return to the field during the upcoming season.

In 20 CFL career games, the Monmouth University Hawks alum has caught 71 passes for 899 yards and two majors.

Williams played the last five seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, where he amassed 293 defensive tackles in 59 games, while registering six sacks, two interceptions, and forcing six fumbles. In 2021, the 28-year-old was voted Ottawa’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player and a CFL East Division All-Star.

The Baltimore, MD native finished fourth in the CFL with 92 defensive tackles last year. He also registered two sacks, two forced fumbles and one interception in 18 games. The former Temple University Owl took part in the Houston Texans’ training camp in 2017.

“We are happy to add a player of Avery’s caliber to our defensive squad, even more so that he has already played for our defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe,” said Alouettes general manager Danny Maciocia. “We are not only getting a good player, but also a great teammate.”