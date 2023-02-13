Bombers sign National LB Briggs to one-year extension

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed National linebacker Jesse Briggs to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday. He was scheduled to become a free agent on Tuesday.

Briggs (6-1, 207; McGill University; born: April 14, 1990, in Kelowna, BC) returns to the Blue Bombers for a ninth season in 2023.

A second-round selection by the Blue Bombers in the 2014 CFL Draft, Briggs has suited up for 116 regular season games with Winnipeg, ranking him behind only Jake Thomas (169) as the longest-serving member in terms of games played with the team.

An injury limited Briggs to 12 games in 2022, over which he registered three defensive tackles and four more on special teams. His 2021 season was his best statistically as he finished with 24 tackles and five more on special teams as well as adding a forced fumble and an 83-yard fumble return touchdown, the first of his professional career.

Over the course of his 116 games with the Blue Bombers, Briggs has made 66 special-teams tackles.

In 2013, his final year at McGill, Briggs won the Friends of McGill Football Trophy as the team’s most outstanding defensive player.