Ferguson: Setting the stage for Free Agency

I’m often asked what it is I cheer for as a TSN play-by-play voice and analyst.

Is it a team? No. Even when I travelled with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to cover their games on radio, I was never a fan of colours and logos.

Is it players? Sometimes. But more often it’s about the people we define as players. The struggles and successes that paint the picture of an athlete’s professional life are easy to pull for as someone who appreciates the big picture, but even that doesn’t properly summarize what gets me excited.

Is it stories? Always. I’m not someone who champions chaos for chaos sake, but the interconnected storylines that inevitably weave these nine pro football franchises together are what really makes this game so great.

As we open Free Agency on Tuesday, the storylines that have already been delivered have set the stage for high drama in 2023 with more to come when pending free agents reach the open market at noon ET on Valentine’s Day.

Bo Levi Mitchell was the first major domino to fall when he signed in Hamilton. That was a move which allowed Saskatchewan, Montreal, and even BC and Toronto to begin focusing their energy elsewhere.

A plethora of stars like Willie Jefferson, Adam Bighill, Reggie Begelton, Jamal Morrow, Jake Ceresna, Bo Lokombo and more signed extensions with their current clubs. All nine teams have been attempting to prioritize and secure their most valuable assets well before risking their loss. That’s great for team building and continuity, but the real storylines, the juicy stuff that makes you run to your TV on a Friday night in July, is what comes next: the opening of the one week negotiation window where other teams can make official offers to pending free agents.

Those who made it to the window work with their agents to take calls from any and all interested outfits to see what level of interest exists and what price tag they might be able to fetch. Then the fun begins.

According to various reports this week the following moves of big names have been agreed to in principle.

Montreal REC Eugene Lewis to Edmonton

Winnipeg OL Michael Couture to BC

Hamilton RB Wes Hills to Ottawa

Hamilton REC Steven Dunbar to Edmonton

Ottawa DL Kwaku Boateng to Hamilton

Saskatchewan REC Kyran Moore to Edmonton

Montreal QB Trevor Harris to Saskatchewan

Hamilton LB Jovan Santos-Knox to Ottawa

Calgary DL Stefan Banks to Saskatchewan

Edmonton REC Kenny Lawler to Winnipeg

Hamilton DL Julian Howsare to Ottawa

Saskatchewan QB Cody Fajardo to Montreal

BC RB James Butler to Hamilton

Montreal DL Michael Wakefield to Ottawa

Calgary LB Jameer Thurman to Hamilton

Montreal REC Jake Wieneke to Saskatchewan

Calgary DL Folarin Orimolade to Toronto

Storylines.. storylines.. storylines..

That’s a lot to dissect, especially when you consider the coaching staffs, front offices and former teammates reunited that will colour our summer and fall storytelling through 2023. Watching players control their own destiny and leave what they know for what could be is inspiring and could pay off in a Grey Cup championship as it did for Ja’Gared Davis, Brandon Banks and Andrew Harris last year in Toronto.

Regardless of outcome, free agency shapes the stories we get to weave and the best part is that complicated and tiny list of names and destinations above is just the beginning.

We still don’t know where BC defensive lineman Obum Gwacham, Edmonton receiver Derel Walker, Calgary defensive lineman Shawn Lemon, Saskatchewan linebacker Darnell Sankey, Winnipeg receiver Greg Ellingson, Hamilton receiver Tim White, Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba, Ottawa linebacker Avery Williams or Montreal running back Walter Fletcher are going to land.

It could be much to do about nothing, players simply returning to their former colours and settling in for another run towards a Grey Cup, OR we could get even more storylines than already promised. We could be in for more homecomings, revenge games and recruitment fuelled reunions.

Free Agency is the engine which pumps momentum into the CFL season. Although it’s only February, you can already feel the buildup of excitement churning forward as we lunge towards the official opening of free agency and soon warmer weather signifying kickoff in June.