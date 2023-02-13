Power Move: Stamps extend National FB Charlie Power

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have extended National fullback and Okotoks, Alta. product Charlie Power.

A veteran of eight seasons and 100 regular season games with the Red and White, Power had been eligible to become a free agent on Tuesday.

“Charlie has always been one of our core special-teams players,” said Stampeders general manager and head coach Dave Dickenson. “He worked hard to get back on the field in 2022 after his Achilles injury and we’re excited to have him back for another season.”

“I’m happy to be back for another year,” said Power. “Calgary is home and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else. I’m looking forward to getting back together with the team in 2023 and pursuing the ultimate goal – winning the Grey Cup.”

After missing the 2021 campaign with an Achilles injury suffered in training camp, Power returned to the field in 2022 and saw action in 15 regular season games. He was used on offence as a fullback and also played an important role on special teams. With 11 special-teams tackles, Power was one of four Stamps who reached double digits in that category.

In Week 19 against Hamilton, Power played the 100th regular season game of his CFL and Stampeders career.

A 2013 fourth-round draft choice by the Stampeders out of the University of Saskatchewan, Power has amassed 81 career special-teams tackles and reached double digits in that statistic in six different seasons. He also has three blocked punts, three forced fumbles and seven catches for 37 yards.

Power has been a part of two Grey Cup-championship teams as a member of the Stampeders and was a key contributor to Calgary’s 2018 title as he made three special-teams tackles in the win over the Ottawa REDBLACKS.