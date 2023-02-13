Riders sign American QB Shea Patterson

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American quarterback Shea Patterson.

Patterson (six-foot-two, 202 pounds) signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL Draft. In 2021, he played for the Montreal Alouettes and the BC Lions. During his time in Montreal, he was primarily used as a short-yardage quarterback, seeing action in five games and recording 11 carries for 18 yards.

Patterson played two collegiate seasons (2018-2019) at the University of Michigan. In 26 games, the former Wolverine completed 424 passes for 5,661 yards, 45 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions while adding 163 carries for 323 yards and seven majors.

The Louisiana native earned All-Big Ten Third-Team honours in both of his seasons at Ann Arbor. Prior to that, Patterson spent two collegiate seasons (2016-2017) at Ole Miss. He saw action in 10 games and registered 238 pass completions for 3,139 yards and 23 touchdowns, also running for 153 yards and a touchdown.