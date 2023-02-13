Riders welcome in DB Leon O’Neal Jr., OT Jordan Tucker

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive back Leon O’Neal Jr.

O’Neal (six-foot-one, 204 pounds) signed with the San Francisco 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2022 after four seasons at Texas A&M (2018-2021).

The former Aggie appeared in 40 collegiate games, and tallied 161 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, including one he returned for a touchdown, 12 pass deflections and one fumble recovery.

O’Neal played in the 2022 Senior Bowl, where he was named the top player at his in position in balloting from offensive players. Noted for his hard work, he won the Aggies’ Heart Award which is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage. He also brought home the Aggies’ Defensive Attitude Award, and Strength and Conditioning Award in his final year with the team.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders also announced they signed American offensive tackle Jordan Tucker.

Tucker signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft and attended training camp with the team.

Tucker played four collegiate seasons (2018-21) at the University of North Carolina. The 23-year-old played in 45 games and made 35 starts, primarily at right tackle. In 2022, he was part of an offensive line that helped the Tar Heel offence average 212.5 rushing yards per game and 35.2 points per game, the second and third best mark in the Atlantic Coast Conference, respectively. The Georgia native made nine starts at right tackle in 2021 and helped the team average 537.3 total yards per game, which led the ACC and set a new school record. Following his senior season, Tucker participated in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.