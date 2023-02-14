Argos bring in DL Costigan, FB Villamizar, OL Ciraco

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts have signed American defensive lineman Thomas Costigan and National fullback Mario Villamizar, the team announced on Tuesday.

Costigan, 25, played 11 games with Edmonton last season before a late August trade sent him to Montreal for the remaining seven games. Between the two teams, Costigan tallied 17 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles. The six-foot-three, 245-pound lineman from Bryant University played 11 games for the Elks in 2021 and added 24 defensive tackles and six sacks.

RELATED

» Market Open: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents

» Argos bolster defence, sign DL Orimolade

» Pickett to the Six: Argos add to defence

Villamizar, 27, was drafted in the sixth round (51st overall) by the BC Lions in the 2019 CFL Draft and has played 40 games for the club over three seasons. The six-foot-three, 237-pound fullback from St. Catharine’s, Ontario attended Wilfrid Laurier University (2014-2018) and was a member of the 2016 Yates Cup champions and a Second-Team OUA All-Star in 2018.

The Argos also signed National offensive lineman Darius Ciraco.

Ciraco, 27, played 16 games for Ottawa last season after spending the first three seasons of his CFL career in Hamilton. The six-foot-four, 292-pound lineman who attended The University of Calgary was drafted in the first round, sixth overall during the 2018 CFL Draft and was Hamilton’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie that season after starting all 18 regular season games and both playoff games.

The Burlington, ON native has played in 62 career regular-season games, five playoff games and two Grey Cups.