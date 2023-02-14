Elks bolster receiving corps with Steven Dunbar Jr.

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr., the team announced Tuesday.

“Steven Dunbar is a big and physical wide receiver that we’ve had our eye on for a couple years now,” said Geroy Simon, Elks assistant general manager. “We’re ecstatic to bring him to the Green and Gold.”

In his second season with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Dunbar Jr. was named an East Division All-Star in 2022 after ranking top 10 in the CFL for receptions (72), receiving yards (1,000) and touchdown receptions (six). He recorded 44 receptions for 630 yards and four receiving touchdowns with the Ticats in 2021. ​

The six-foot-three, 202-pound native of Metairie, Louisiana made his pro debut in 2018 with the San Francisco 49ers, appearing in one regular season game for the NFL club.

Collegiately, Dunbar Jr. played in 51 games over four seasons (2014-17) at the University of Houston, registering 180 receptions for 2,430 yards and 11 touchdowns, and earned an All-American Athletic Conference Honorable Mention as a senior.