Heading to Hamilton: Ticats sign Duke Williams

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed receiver Duke Williams, the team announced on Tuesday.

Williams, 29, suited up in eight regular season games for the Saskatchewan Roughriders last season, registering 29 receptions for 480 yards and four receiving touchdowns.

The six-foot-three, 225-pound native of Los Angeles, California has played 43 games over four seasons in the CFL with the Roughriders (2021-22) and Edmonton (2017-18), registering 180 receptions for 3,059 yards and 20 receiving touchdowns.

The Auburn University product was named a CFL and West Division All-Star in 2018 after leading the league in receiving yards (1,579) and receiving touchdowns (11) while also posting the fourth most receptions in the CFL (88). Following the season, Williams signed with the National Football League’s Buffalo Bills, where he played five games over two seasons (2019-20), tallying 12 receptions for 166 yards and one receiving touchdown.