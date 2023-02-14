Follow CFL

2023 Free Agency February 14, 2023

Heading to Riderville: Harris signs with Saskatchewan

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are taking their offence in a new direction in 2023, having signed quarterback Trevor Harris to a two-year contract.

Harris is the 13th-ranked player in CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents list.

Harris, 36, made 331-462 passes last season in Montreal, for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns. He assumed starting quarterback duties in Week 3 and helped steer the Alouettes through a difficult 2-6 start that saw the team finish at 9-9. Most important, Harris led the Als to the Eastern Final for the first time since 2014, where they fell to the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts.

Harris was the league’s third-leading passer in 2022. He arrived in Montreal in 2021, after the Edmonton Elks had traded him amidst a losing season. Harris eventually supplanted Vernon Adams Jr. as the starter in Montreal and answered the questions of whether his career was at a turning point.

Through 10 CFL seasons, Harris has made 2,385 of 3,372 passes for 28,610 yards, with 154 touchdowns to 71 interceptions. He’s been a member of two Grey Cup champion teams, with the 2012 Toronto Argonauts and the 2016 Ottawa REDBLACKS. As a starter, Harris led the REDBLACKS into the 2018 Grey Cup.

