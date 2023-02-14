Heading to Riderville: Harris signs with Saskatchewan

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are taking their offence in a new direction in 2023, having signed quarterback Trevor Harris to a two-year contract.

Harris is the 13th-ranked player in CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents list.

Harris, 36, made 331-462 passes last season in Montreal, for 4,157 yards and 20 touchdowns. He assumed starting quarterback duties in Week 3 and helped steer the Alouettes through a difficult 2-6 start that saw the team finish at 9-9. Most important, Harris led the Als to the Eastern Final for the first time since 2014, where they fell to the eventual Grey Cup champion Toronto Argonauts.

RELATED

» Market Open: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents

» Ferguson: What recent free agency extensions mean

» Nye: Surveying a quickly changing QB landscape

» East To West: Lewis touches down in Edmonton

Harris was the league’s third-leading passer in 2022. He arrived in Montreal in 2021, after the Edmonton Elks had traded him amidst a losing season. Harris eventually supplanted Vernon Adams Jr. as the starter in Montreal and answered the questions of whether his career was at a turning point.

Through 10 CFL seasons, Harris has made 2,385 of 3,372 passes for 28,610 yards, with 154 touchdowns to 71 interceptions. He’s been a member of two Grey Cup champion teams, with the 2012 Toronto Argonauts and the 2016 Ottawa REDBLACKS. As a starter, Harris led the REDBLACKS into the 2018 Grey Cup.