Jake Wieneke joins Trevor Harris in Saskatchewan

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American wide receiver Jake Wieneke.

Wieneke (six-foot-four, 215 pounds) played 16 games for Alouettes in 2022, recording 45 catches for 589 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2021, the 28-year-old had a breakout season, placing fifth in the league with 898 receiving yards and led the CFL in touchdown receptions with 11. For his efforts, he was named an East Division and CFL All-Star.

RELATED

» Market Open: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents

» Ferguson: What recent free agency extensions mean

» Heading To Riderville: Harris signs with Saskatchewan

» East To West: Lewis touches down in Edmonton

Known for his touchdown prowess, Wieneke had eight majors in 2019 and earned the Frank M. Gibson Trophy as the East Divison’s Most Outstanding Rookie. In three CFL seasons, Wieneke has racked up 142 receptions for 2,056 yards and 21 touchdowns in 48 career games. Prior to the CFL, Wieneke was signed by the Minnesota Vikings undrafted free agent in 2018. He played four pre-season games making six catches for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Wieneke played four collegiate seasons (2014-2017) at South Dakota State University. He was a star for the Jackrabbits, logging 288 receptions for 5,157 yards and 59 touchdowns in 53 games.

The Minnesota native averaged 17.9 yards per reception and 97.3 yards per game and earned First-Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference honours every single season. Wieneke finished his college career as the SDSU and Missouri Valley Football Conference leader in receptions (288), yards (5,157), and pitches (59).