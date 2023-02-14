REDBLACKS, Evans agree to one-year deal

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed American receiver Shaq Evans to a one-year contract, the team announced today.

Evans, 31, has spent four seasons in the CFL, all with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The Inglewood, California native suited up in 10 games during the 2022 campaign, hauling in 32 receptions for 487 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

In what has been a productive CFL career, Evans has appeared in 52 games with the Riders, making 179 receptions for a total of 2,830 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. He earned CFL All-Star honours following the 2019 season after posting career-highs across the board, including 1,334 receiving yards on 72 receptions, and five touchdowns.

A fourth-round, 115th overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Evans also spent time with the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, New England Patriots, and Dallas Cowboys from 2014 to 2017.