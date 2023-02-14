REDBLACKS sign LB Santos-Knox, DL Wakefield

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS have signed free agent linebacker Jovan Santos-Knox.

The 28-year-old was an East Division All-Star in 2022, his fifth season in the CFL. Santos-Knox enjoyed career highs in tackles (105) and was second in the league behind Darnell Sankey‘s 122.

RELATED

» Market Open: The 2023 CFL Free Agent Tracker

» CFL.ca’s top 30 free agents

» Ferguson: What recent free agency extensions mean

» Lawler lands in Winnipeg, signs two-year deal

» Alouettes ink Cody Fajardo, shore up QB room

“I’m extremely excited to call the nation’s capital my new home and play in front of the amazing fans of RNation!,” said Santos-Knox.

“After hearing the vision (general manager) Shawn Burke has for this team and my talks with coach (Bob) Dyce, it felt right that this was the place to continue my career and pursuit of a Grey Cup. Can’t wait to throw on the Red and Black and get to work with the squad!”

Santos-Knox was an integral part of a Hamilton defence that allowed a league-low 82.9 rushing yards per game in 2022. In Ottawa, he’ll join some familiar faces. He was signed by former Tiger-Cats co-general manager and present REDBLACKS’ GM Shawn Burke and will reunite with quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, receiver Jaelon Acklin, defensive lineman Lorenzo Mauldin IV and the freshly-signed defensive back, Cariel Brooks, to name a few.

He’ll look to help the REDBLACKS back to the post-season for the first time since 2018.

The Ottawa REDBLACKS also signed defensive lineman Michael Wakefield to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Wakefield, 29, played in the nation’s capital from 2017 to 2019 before moving on to the Montreal Alouettes. He suited up in 14 games during the 2022 season, recording 20 tackles and three sacks.

The Valdosta, Georgia native has appeared in 67 CFL games, posting 99 total tackles, 14 sacks, and an interception.

After a collegiate career at Florida International from 2012 to 2015, Wakefield attended training camp with the now-Washington Commanders in 2016.