Riders add to offensive line with Philip Blake

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National offensive lineman Philip Blake.

Blake (six-foot-three, 310 pounds) joins the Roughriders as a Grey Cup Champion and after a strong 2022 season along the Toronto Argonauts’ offensive line.

Blake appeared in 17 regular season games, as well as the Eastern Final and the 109th Grey Cup. The Toronto, Ont. native helped the Argos’ running backs rush for more than 1,000 yards combined and quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thomas lead the league in passing yards en route to a Grey Cup win against Winnipeg. Blake initially signed with the Argos in 2020 and went on to play 11 games in 2021.

Prior to the Argos, Blake played five seasons in the CFL, including 11 games with the Roughriders (2018-2019) and 57 games with the Montreal Alouettes (2015-2018). Blake was selected by the Alouettes in the third round, 23rd overall, of the 2011 CFL Draft and by the Denver Broncos in the fourth round, 108th overall, in the 2012 NFL Draft. He spent time with the Broncos and the Cardinals before signing with the Alouettes in 2015.

Blake played 38 collegiate games at Baylor University (2009-2011), starting in all of them and lined up at both right tackle and centre. He was named First Team All-Big-12 as a senior.